Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.05

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.05 and last traded at $181.05, with a volume of 7745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,022.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

