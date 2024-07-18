Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 53,869 shares.The stock last traded at $103.80 and had previously closed at $102.96.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

