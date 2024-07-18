Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.92. 156,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,897,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

