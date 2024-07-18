Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $768,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 12.6 %

VKTX stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile



Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.



