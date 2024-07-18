Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 16,623.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

