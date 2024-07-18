Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $1,939,893.51 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00.

VITL opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after buying an additional 224,335 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 82.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 373,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 168,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

