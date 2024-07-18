Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

