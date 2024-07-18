Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 419.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $44,388,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.9 %

HCC opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

