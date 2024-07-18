Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 32,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 124,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 2.5 %

Apple stock opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.