Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at TD Cowen

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

