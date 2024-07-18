Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $13.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE:WU opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 841,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 24.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 559,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 109,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

