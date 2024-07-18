Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 10.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 162,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,050,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth about $67,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kore Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,552,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

