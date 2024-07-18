Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $111.83 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.65.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

