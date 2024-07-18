WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.90

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 4713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.