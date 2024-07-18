Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $179.43 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

