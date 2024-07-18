Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 444,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 619,223 shares.The stock last traded at $18.11 and had previously closed at $18.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.97.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZLAB

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $428,508.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $428,508.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,043 in the last 90 days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.