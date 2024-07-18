Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) CFO R. Laduane Clifton Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) CFO R. Laduane Clifton bought 2,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $13,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,035.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.