Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

