10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.57.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

