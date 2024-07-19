10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.84, but opened at $18.91. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 116,859 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 61,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 604.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Stock Down 16.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

