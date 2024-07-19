1,269 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86,383 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,208.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,562,000 after acquiring an additional 869,365 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 422,670 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 251,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 246,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FEZ opened at $50.54 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.