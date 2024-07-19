18,994 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Level Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,004,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $56.40 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

