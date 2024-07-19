2,126 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.69 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,936.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

