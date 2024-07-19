2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 597,500 Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 597,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$328,625.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 1,000,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$400,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 300,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

Shares of TSE FVL opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of C$245.66 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.62.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.