2,220 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

