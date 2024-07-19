2,892 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $209.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $602.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

