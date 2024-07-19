296,888 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296,888 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,655 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 400,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 263,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

