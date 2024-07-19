309 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,904,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTS opened at $196.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.87 and a one year high of $219.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.98.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

