3,303 Shares in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $344,000.

TIM Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE TIMB opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM Increases Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1154 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

