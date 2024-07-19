3,566 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

