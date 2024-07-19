4,745 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $91.32 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

