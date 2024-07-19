4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $26.75

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $28.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 772,302 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 16.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $290,638.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,350.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,597 shares of company stock worth $821,939. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

