4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.97. 186,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 885,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Specifically, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,206.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,597 shares of company stock worth $821,939 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FDMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $782.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

