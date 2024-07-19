6,193 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHD opened at $81.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.