672 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 672 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Imperial Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 384,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

