8,067 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $46.66 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

