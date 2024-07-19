A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.43.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

