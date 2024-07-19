AAR (NYSE:AIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.34

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $75.97, with a volume of 5071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Get AAR alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AIR

AAR Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AAR by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at $25,794,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.