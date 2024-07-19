Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,562,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 5,635,898 shares.The stock last traded at $104.54 and had previously closed at $102.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

