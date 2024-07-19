abrdn Asian Income Fund Announces Dividend of GBX 2.55 (LON:AAIF)

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

AAIF stock opened at GBX 215.37 ($2.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 183.11 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 222 ($2.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £349.42 million, a PE ratio of 4,360.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.29.

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Asian Income Fund

In other news, insider Jane Routledge acquired 8,527 shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £17,991.97 ($23,332.86). Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.