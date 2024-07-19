abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Trading Down 1%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.44) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.44). 113,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 103,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.52).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 573.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 529.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £880.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

