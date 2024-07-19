Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.99

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.04. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 5,316 shares traded.

Acasti Pharma Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

