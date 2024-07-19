Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $328.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.34. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $4,103,233 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

