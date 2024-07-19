Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $11.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCD. Barclays reduced their price target on Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.00. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,529 shares of company stock valued at $102,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GGV Capital LLC raised its position in Accolade by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

