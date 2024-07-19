Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 7,674 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $183,638.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,772,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,343,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,697 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $276,166.17.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $423,020.37.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

PEO opened at $24.25 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

