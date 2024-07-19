Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 5198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,604,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,364,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 167,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,246. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

