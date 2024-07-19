Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Adient Trading Up 0.1 %
Adient stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. Adient has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $46.51.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Adient
Insider Buying and Selling at Adient
In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Adient by 44.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Adient by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adient
Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adient
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.