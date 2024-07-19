Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells $85,254.60 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

ADBE opened at $556.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 905.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138,795 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

