Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3 %

AMD stock opened at $155.77 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.77 billion, a PE ratio of 229.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

