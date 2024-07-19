Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$13.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $372,069. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.02 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

